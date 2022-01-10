PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan goes head to toe in grey as he steps out for a clinic visit in the city.

Just two weeks before his first wedding anniversary, Varun Dhawan was spotted in the city today. The actor was seen visiting a clinic in the city and took his Monday Blues quite seriously. The actor was spotted in head-to-toe grey colours, including his shoes. The paparazzi spotted Varun exiting the clinic and making his way towards his car.

The actor made sure to stay safe and took all measures as he was seen wearing a N95 mask. Varun acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras from a distance. He was snapped in a pair of grey shorts which he combined with a grey skin tight warmer and sported grey shoes.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's photos below:

It will soon be a year since Varun Dhawan tied the knot. The actor got married to his college sweetheart in January 2021 in Alibaug. Since his wedding, the actor has shared several adorable moments he has had with wife Natasha Dalal on the gram. On the work front, Varun has Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline.

