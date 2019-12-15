PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan joins children fighting cancer; Performs with the kids and doctors

On Sunday morning Varun Dhawan was spotted at a celebration with children fighting cancer. The actor was donning a green t-shirt and blue denim.

, who was last seen in Kalank is all geared up for his upcoming film Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. The actor has been busy prepping up for Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan and working on the final touches of Street Dancer 3D. Recently, Varun had shared posters of Street Dancer 3D featuring him and another poster featuring . Sharing the poster, Varun announced that the trailer of the film will be out on 18h December 2019.

On Sunday morning Varun Dhawan was spotted at a celebration with children fighting cancer. The actor was donning a green t-shirt and blue denim. he paired his look with black sports shoes. The Coolie No 1 actor was spotted shaking a leg with the children and doctors of the foundation. Everyone looked elated and in their best mood. Varun was all smiles while he posed with the kids for the paparazzi. The actor had joined the celebration to spread the message - Childhood Cancer is Curable.

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D'Souza the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. The movie is all set to hit theaters on 24th January 2020. It will clash with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga starring and Richa Chadha. Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Coolie No 1 directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film also starring Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal is all set to hit the theaters on 1st May 2020.

