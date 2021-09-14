PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon's fashion game is on point; Actors SPOTTED in the city

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are two of the most popular stars of our generation. Both these stars enjoy quite a massive fan following and are paps favourite too. Both Kriti and Varun always keep their fashion game on point whenever they step out of their house. Paps never leave a chance to click them. This time too both the stars were spotted putting their stylish foot forward.

Kriti Sanon is spotted in an all-black attire as she appeared to be stepping out after her workout session. She wore black joggers that were ripped from the knees and a black sleeveless top over them. She tied a bun and covered her face with a black mask. She completed her look with white sneakers and carried a transparent bottle with her. On the other hand, looked classy in his all denim look. He wore a denim jacket over a red tee and jeans and paired it with leather shoes. He looked dapper in black sunglasses.

Take a look:

On the work front, Kriti Sanon had recently bagged praises for her film Mimi that won million hearts. The actress has bagged a major project titled Adipurush, in which she would be playing the role of Sita. Apart from Kriti, Prabhas, Sunny Singh and would be seen in this film in pivotal roles too.

Talking about Varun Dhawan, he will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan to be a part of THIS international series with Priyanka Chopra? Find out