PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan redefines cool in this casual outfit as he is spotted late at night in the city

Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved actors to be clicked for the paps. He is fun and is always in a mood to pose for the shutterbugs. Well, his fashion game may not always be over the top but VD makes sure to choose comfort over style and that is what stands out for him. Even today the ABCD 2 actor was spotted in the city as he headed towards his car. Varun made sure to pose for the paps the moment he saw them and looked dapper.

In the pictures, we can see Varun Dhawan wearing a black coloured vest over blue coloured jeans. He wore a black coloured jacket over his vest and completed his look with white sports shoes. Also not to forget, he wore a black face mask to protect himself. The actor made sure to come closer to the paps and pose for them as he made his way towards his car. He posed with a victory sign for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal was in the headlines as she will be seen in a new avatar as she is making her debut into the world of OTT. Natasha is a fashion designer and has studied fashion designing at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), New York. Natasha returned to India in 2013 and launched her design house. Natasha Dalal label specializes in bridal and wedding couture collections. Natasha will now be showcasing her collection in front of a camera in her OTT debut. In a statement, Natasha mentioned that designing has always been a passion and the opportunity to make her OTT debut.

