PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan rocks athleisure as he takes wifey Natasha Dalal on a romantic movie date

Actor Varun Dhawan and wifey Natasha Dalal have kick-started their weekend on a romantic note. The couple were spotted together as they went for a movie date on Saturday night. Both Varun and Natasha stepped out in casuals in the city, but they sure did shell out major fashion goals for their chic and comfy style. While Varun Dhawan opted for an athletic look in a red jacket striped jacket which was topped over a white t-shirt.

Spotless shoes and a cap was used as an accessory by the Sui Dhaga star as he made his public appearance. Speaking of Natasha Dalal, the star-wife chose to play with denim as she styled her look. Denim is one piece of clothing that can never go out of style and proving the same, Natasha paired her body-hugging black dress with a crop denim jacket. Sleek hair left open, minimalistic makeup and a pink statement bag rounded off her entire look. Following the COVID-19 guidelines, the celebrity couple did not fail to cover their face with a mask while making their public appearance together.

Take a look at the photos here.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got hitched in an intimate ceremony that was attended by only close friends and family amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The wedding ceremony was held in Alibaug on January 24, 2021. The announcement was made by the actor himself on Instagram. While sharing stunning wedding photographs on Instagram, the actor previously wrote, “Life long love just became official.” For the unversed, Varun and Natasha have known each other since childhood and the intriguing detail was shared by Varun himself on Kareena Kapoor’s talk show, What Women Want.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor last collaborated with Sara Ali Khan for the remake of Coolie No.1. He will next feature in Raj Mehta directed romantic drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This upcoming film will also star Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles, alongside popular influencer Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. He also has Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

