PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan spotted at Manish Malhotra’s store ahead of son’s wedding

Varun Dhawan is all set to exchange vows with Natasha Dalal on 24th January and the preparations for it are going on in full swing. Meanwhile, amid the actor's wedding reports, his father David Dhawan was today spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s store.

Actor 's wedding with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal has been the talk of the town. The Student of the Year actor will walk down the aisle with his childhood sweetheart Natasha on 24th January at Alibaug. Reportedly, the festivities will take place on January 22 with the 'sangeet night’ followed by the 'mehendi' festivities. And, the preparations for it are going on in full swing. As we speak of this, David Dhawan was today spotted at Manish Malhotra’s store.

In the photos, we can see the ace filmmaker at his casual best. He is seen wearing a blue t-shirt with comfy trousers. He happily posed for the shutterbugs. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, was papped by the photographers at the production house Maddock films. The Judwaa 2 star looked dapper in a white t-shirt with a grey jacket and cargo pants. He teamed up his uber cool look with a pair of black glasses. In the pictures, Varun can be seen flaunting his suave and beard look. The handsome actor was seen all smiles as he posed for the candid pictures.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On a related note, we have recently learned that just before the Dhawans and Dalals leave for Alibaug, Varun's family will visit bride-to-be Natasha Dalal at her Juhu residence.

A source close to Dhawan's revealed to us, “The members of the groom’s family will visit the bride’s household with jewellery, gifts, sweets and a red-coloured outfit like a saree or lehenga-choli, along with a red chunri. The red chunri is placed over the head of the bride by her to-be mother-in-law. This ceremony is called chunni chadana which will happen in Mumbai within the families.”

