PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan takes a break from Street Dancer 3D promotions and kicks off his week by hitting the gym

Varun Dhawan was snapped at his gym on Monday evening. The Street Dancer 3D star began his week by hitting the gym. Check it out.

Often Bollywood stars have hectic schedules and they have to shoot for multiple projects that finding time to hit the gym sometimes might be a task. However, there are some of the Bollywood actors who make special time for workout. Speaking of this, comes to mind. The star of the country is busy with the promotions of Street Dancer 3D that stars him and in the lead. However, whenever Varun gets time, he hit the gym and the result of his hardwork at the gym, fans have seen in the Street Dancer 3D trailer.

On Monday evening, Varun was snapped outside his gym. The Coolie No 1 star was clad in grey camouflage shorts with sneakers and a yellow hoodie. Varun’s hoodie had the number ‘3’ on it. The Street Dancer 3D star posed for the photographers as he headed to the gym. Often when Varun hit the gym, fans wait for him outside it and when he comes out, the Street Dancer 3D star obliges fans with selfies. In the photos, Varun was all smiles for the photographers.

On the work front, a day back, Varun and Shraddha made their way back to Mumbai from Chandigarh after promoting Street Dancer 3D. Last evening, Varun also attended the Mumbai Police’s annual event where stars like , , Shraddha Kapoor, and others were present. On the work front, Varun will be seen in Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana. The film’s trailer showcased some kick ass dance routines and songs like Garmi, Illegal Weapon, Dua Karo and others are trending chartbusters. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

