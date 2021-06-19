PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan takes the COVID 19 vaccine shot & appeals 'Don't be a prick go get the prick'

Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle to share a photo of himself getting the COVID 19 vaccine jab. The Bhediya actor thanked the doctors for all their effort and rooted for vaccination.

In a post on social media, urged all his fans to take the COVID 19 vaccine. The Bhediya actor got his first shot of the COVID 19 vaccine on Saturday and shared photos while taking the same. Over the past few days, Varun had been spotted in the city at his gym post the unlock with proper COVID 19 precautions. He also had been urging all to follow COVID 19 appropriate behaviour amid the second wave of the virus.

On Saturday, the Coolie No 1 actor took to his Instagram handle and shared how he got himself 'vaccinated.' Sharing the photo, Varun wrote, "#VACCINATED Thank u to the wonderful doctors Don't be a prick go get the prick." In the photos, we can see Varun clad in a pink tee with cream pants with a double mask on as he gets the jab from the doctor. The actor appeared to be smiling after the jab as he posed at the hospital in a cut out with a caption, 'I am vaccinated against COVID-19.'

As soon as Varun shared the photo, celebs started reacting to it. Bosco Martis dropped a comment with applause emoticons. Fans of the actor also lauded him for the same. Amid the second wave of COVID 19, Varun had been urging people to follow the COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and get themselves vaccinated.

The actor had battled COVID 19 in December 2020 while shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. Post his recovery, the actor had headed back to shooting the film. On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

