PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal is all smiles as he returns to Mumbai after spending time in Mussoorie.

Vicky Kaushal loves treating his fans with unseen photos and videos. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps his fans regularly updated. Despite a hectic schedule, Vicky loves to spend a decent amount of time on Instagram. Recently, the actor was in the hills shooting for his next and returned to Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The actor was all smiles for the paparazzi as he slayed in a muted purple sweatshirt and grey pants. Vicky arrived at the airport in a stylish look from Mussoorie where he was presumably shooting for his next project. Before zooming off in his car, Vicky posed for the paparazzi.

From Mussoorie, Vicky shared some happy shots. While one video featured the actor greeting hundreds of fans in the streets of the hill station, another photo featured the actor flaunting his ripped physique which sent his fans into a frenzy.

Take a look at Vicky's airport photos below:

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal takes a refreshing dip in the cool waters of Ganga in Rishikesh; Watch