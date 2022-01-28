PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal is all smiles with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra at his office, Is a film on the cards?

Actor Vicky Kaushal has become the talk of the town and his fans certainly adore the actor and his performances. Recently, he returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot for his rom-com with Sara Ali Khan. Now, on Friday evening, Vicky was seen attending a meeting with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakesh Omprakash Mehra at his office. The URI star smiled and exited the office and the director too stepped out with him. The paparazzi snapped them together from a distance.

In the photos, Vicky is seen clad in a white shirt with blue jeans and a cap. The URI star is all smiles in the photos as he posed with the renowned director. Rakesh Mehra also is seen clad in a white tee with grey jeans. Vicky is seen holding his mask in his hand at first. Later, when he began walking to his car, the URI star wore his mask and maintained distance from the paps. Seeing the actor and director together, fans certainly hoped to see them collaborate on a project.

Have a look:

On Friday, Sara and Vicky penned a long note as they wrapped up their film shoot together. They even shared their still from the film and gave fans a glimpse of their cute chemistry. The two had been shooting in Indore since January and well, several videos of the two from the streets of the city had gone viral on social media. The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan.

Besides this, Vicky also will be seen in Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. It will be directed by Meghna Gulzar.

