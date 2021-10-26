PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal defines suave in basic denim and sweatshirt look as he gets snapped in the city.

Vicky Kaushal is not spotted too often in the city but when he does step out the paparazzi make sure to catch a glimpse of the actor. Riding high on the recent success of Sardar Udham, Vicky was snapped in the city's suburbs on Tuesday. The actor was all smiles for the paparazzi as he obliged them with maskless pictures.

In the photos, Vicky Kaushal looks photoshoot ready as he was snapped stepping out of his car in style. Vicky wore a basic outfit but looked suave as ever. He was seen wearing denims and a striped white and black sweatshirt. He was seen entering a residential building and looked smart as he went about his business.

The actor also flashed a thumbs up before wearing his mask and heading inside. Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's photos below:

Vicky's recent work in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham was in the running to be shortlisted as India's official Oscars entry among 14 other films. However, Telugu film Koozhangal made the cut. The actor will be seen in comedy drama Mr Lele as well as Sam Manekshaw biopic. He also has The Immortal Ashwatthama which is currently put on hold.

ALSO READ: Sardar Udham: Jury members REVEAL real reason why Vicky Kaushal starrer wasn't sent to Oscars; Netizens slam