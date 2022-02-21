PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal looks sharp in white as he steps out in the city.

The week began on a busy note for the paparazzi in Mumbai as several celebrities were snapped in the city. While it was Kareena and Saif's son Jeh's first birthday bash, many other celebs were spotted in different parts of the city. One of them was Vicky Kaushal who is currently in Mumbai. The actor stepped out for a visit to a photography studio in the city and was snapped while exiting.

While making an exit, Vicky stopped and obliged the paparazzi with photos. The actor looked extremely sharp with his hair and beard on point. Vicky was snapped in a crisp white shirt and well-fitting beige pants. While Vicky gave his face mask a skip, the actor completed his look with a pair of clean white sneakers. He was all smiles for the paparazzi.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's photos below:

While Vicky is in Mumbai, wifey Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai on Sunday after a brief shoot schedule of Tiger 3 in New Delhi.

On the work front, Vicky has different films in the pipeline. He recently left his fans intrigued as he shared a photo dressed in a suit, sunglasses, a magician’s hat and a magician’s stick.

