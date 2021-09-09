PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal looks stunning in all blue casual outfit; Varun Dhawan snapped outside gym

Vicky Kaushal is one of the busiest actors working currently in the Hindi film industry. Vicky shot to fame with 2015 much acclaim performance in Masaan and has since delivered several astounding performances in films like ‘Sanju’, ‘Raazi’, and ‘Raman Raghav’ amongst others. Vicky will be collaborating yet again with his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar on the upcoming Sam Manekshaw biopic. Vicky will be playing the titular character in ‘Sam Bahadur’. Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in to play a pivotal character in the film, while Sanya Malhotra is currently in talks with the makers for a character.

According to a report in ETimes, Vicky Kaushal led much anticipated mega venture, The Immortal Ashwatthama got shelved due to budget issues. Reportedly the budget of the film exceeded the producer’s expectations and the project did not sound financially viable considering the COVID climate still looming large in the theatrical business of the Hindi films. Vicky recently got snapped by the shutterbugs in all blue avatar. Vicky can be sporting a blue t-shirt along with blue jeans and sneakers. Vicky got clicked by the members of the paparazzi as he was talking on the phone. The star was following COVID protocols by wearing a face mask.

also posed for the shutterbugs outside his gym in the Khar area of Mumbai. Varun often gets snapped going in and out of the gym. The star was wearing gym shorts with a hoodie as she smiled at the cameras. Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film includes Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is being directed by Raj Mehta and stars Kiara Advani, , and Anil Kapoor in the leading parts.

