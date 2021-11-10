PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal looks suave in casuals as he steps out in the city

Fans are waiting for a confirmation of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding after reports about their December wedding have been doing the rounds lately. Although the actors have not confirmed their wedding rumours, but fans are excited about their marriage. Recently, it was also reported that the couple had exchanged rings. Well, it also reported that Vicky and Katrina will soon be neighbours to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Amid this, the Sardar Udham actor was spotted today in the city in casuals.

The actor was wearing a simple white with brown striped shirt. He paired it with denim and was clicked while coming out of the car. The Uri actor was carrying a file. However, he did not clear anything for his wedding. Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina got engaged in an intimate Roka ceremony on Diwali. The engagement took place at Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur’s place. It was attended only by the actors’ close one who included Katrina’s mom Suzanne Turquoette and sister Isabelle Kaif.

Apart from this, Vick Kaushal’s parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were also present at the ceremony.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ahead of the wedding rumours, #VickyKaushal was papped in the city pic.twitter.com/N6nHQrrB47 — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) November 10, 2021

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Sardar Udham. His performance was highly appreciated by the audience. It was released on the digital platform. The film is based on India's Independence Era. It shows the Jallianwala Bagh massacre which killed many Indians.

