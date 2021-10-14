PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool as he arrives for Sardar Udham Singh screening

As the release date of Sardar Udham Singh is coming closer, actor Vicky Kaushal is seen promoting the film. The film is, helmed by Shoojit Sircar, releasing on October 16 on the digital platform. The drama is based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film takes us back in time when India was fighting for its freedom from British Raj. Well, the trailer received a lot of good reviews.

Today, Vicky was spotted at the screening of the film. He was seen wearing casuals and was looking uber cool. The actor opted to wear a white t-shirt and blue denim jeans. To complete the look he wore a denim jacket. The actor also clicked pictures with little fans. To note, the film Amol Parashar is also seen and he will be playing the role of Bhagat Singh. The actor had mentioned that the film is a tribute to Irrfan and said, “Everything we did in this film was a tribute to him. We have tried to be as honest as possible to the process of making Sardar Udham.”

To note, General Dyer was the man behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Vicky will be seen essaying the role of the revolutionary in the film.

Take a look at the pictures:

Vicky was last seen in Bhoot-the haunted ship co starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film was released on a digital platform and received missed responses from the audience.

