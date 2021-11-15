PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal & Sidharth Malhotra look dapper in a suit; Sanya Malhotra sizzles in a red dress

Vicky Kaushal is grabbing all the eyeballs these days ever since the news of his affair with Katrina Kaif came out. If reports are to be believed then Vicky is all set to tie the knot with his rumoured girlfriend Katrina in December this year. Well, the actor was papped looking dapper in a suit spreading his infectious smile. Along with him was Sidharth Malhotra and the gorgeous Sanya Malhotra. All three of them aced their fashion game and how!

In the pictures, we can see Vicky Kaushal wearing black trousers with white stripes and a blazer of the same colour paired with a white tee. He completed his look with white sports shoes. Sidharth Malhotra wore a teal blue coloured trouser paired with the same coloured blazer over a white tee that had graphics made on it. He posed with his thumbs up for the paps. Sanya Malhotra looked dapper in a red dress that came till her knees. Subtle makeup, curly hair made her look gorgeous.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. It is slated to release in 2022. Besides this, Sidharth also has Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Talking about Sanya, she is currently basking in the success of Meenakshi Sundereshwar. There were also reports that she has bought yet another plush home in Mumbai.

About Vicky Kaushal, recently his upcoming film Govinda Mera Naam was announced. He would be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in this one.