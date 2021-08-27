PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal snapped post gym, Arjun Kapoor looks suave for Bhoot Police promotions.

It was a busy day for the paparazzi in Mumbai as several celebrities were spotted out and about. With film releases back on track, Arjun Kapoor was spotted promoting his upcoming film Bhoot Police in the city. The actor was snapped at a suburban hotel and looked suave in his promotional look. While Arjun's outfit was not a total 100, the actor's new lean look was unmissable.

For the unversed, Arjun has been training with former world kickboxing champion Drew Neal and the results have been stunning. The actor is looking fitter than ever and Friday's paparazzi photos were proof. For his promotional look, Arjun donned a pair of black denims and boots and paired that with a deep mauve T-shirt with floral prints. His hair was on point and the actor wore sunnies to protect himself from the harsh sun rays.

As for Vicky Kaushal, the actor was spotted stepping out of his gym. In his grey tracks and a blue zipper jacket, Vicky was snapped smiling under his mask as the actor posed for the cameras with a thumbs up. The actor is working on films like Mr Lele and The Immortal Ashwatthama which has been on hold for sometime now.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Kapoor's photos below:

On the work front for Arjun Kapoor, the actor's last release was Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which opened to mixed reviews. He will be seen next in Bhoot Police, a horror comedy, opposite , and Jacqueline Fernandez.

