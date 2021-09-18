PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal SPOTTED in high ‘josh’ at the Mumbai airport; Shows a thumbs sign to paps

Vicky Kaushal is one such actor of Bollywood who has been slowly and steadily climbing the ladder of success. The actor who constantly grabs the headlines these days for the rumours of his affair with was spotted at the Mumbai airport today as he was jetting off to an undisclosed location. The actor looked in high spirits as he was papped heading inside the airport.

In the pictures, we can see Vicky Kaushal wearing a black and white checks shirt over light blue denim. He completed his look with white sneakers and wore a blue mask to cover his face, He even wore black sunglasses and looked dapper. The moment Vicky got down from his car, paps did not waste a minute to capture the actor in their lenses. Even the actor posed with his thumbs-up as he walked alone towards the entrance gate.

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal even took to his Instagram handle a few minutes back and posted a picture of him getting in an aircraft. He wore a black full sleeves t-shirt and had his sunglasses on. In this picture too he posed with his thumbs-up. Sharing the picture he wrote, “All set. Let’s go” with a bear sign. We are assuming that Vicky is indicating that he is all set for his shoot of Wild With Bear Grylls.

It was earlier reported that the actor will be heading for the Maldives for this shoot. Now, let's wait and watch until the actor discloses details about his location.

