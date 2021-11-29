PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal spotted leaving Katrina Kaif's home ahead of their wedding next week.

With less than 10 days to go for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, the actor was spotted on Monday. The location should not be surprising anymore as Vicky was snapped leaving Katrina Kaif's residence in Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted Vicky in his car and the actor looked busy on the phone.

Vicky was snapped wearing a camo printed mask and sunglasses as he made his way out. Considering that the wedding is next week, the actor was busy on a phone call.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's photos below: