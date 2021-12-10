Jaipur Airport PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal's parents, Sunny & Sharvari, Katrina Kaif's mum and family leave Jaipur

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding may be over, but the paparazzi's work hasn't. On Friday, the Kaushal family was snapped leaving the Jaipur airport after three days of wedding festivities. While Katrina and Vicky left via a private charter, Vicky's parents were snapped at the Jaipur airport . Dad and action director Sham Kaushal and mum Veena Kaushal smiled for the paparazzi before heading out for their flight to Mumbai.

Katrina's family members were also snapped leaving Jaipur. Her mum Suzanne, sister Isabelle and other siblings were snapped at the airport.

Sunny Kaushal was also seen with rumored girlfriend and actress Sharvari as well as filmmaker Kabir Khan who was snapped in a purple jacket.