PHOTOS: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma treat fans with their vacay photos from Switzerland and we are all hearts

Virat Kohli shared a photo with Anushka Sharma from their snowy vacation and we are all hearts. Check out the photos here.

New Year is almost here and everyone has their plans for the big night in the place. B-town celebrities have all headed out for vacation abroad and will be ringing in the new year with their near and dear ones, and more often than not, their special one. And this year it looks like Switzerland is one of the most visited places. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor, and Natasha Dalal headed there too.

And now, new photos suggest that one of our all-time favourite B-town couples, Virat Kohli and wife too, have headed to Switzerland for their New Year vacation. Indian skipper Virat took to social media to share photos of the two of them posing together amidst the snow-capped mountains. While Virat was in a black suit, Anushka was shining in an orange one and their smiles sure have our hearts gushing over these two.

Check out Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's photos here:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma slays in a monochrome oversized shirt with pants as she goes out and about in the city)

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero, co-starring and . The movie received a lukewarm response from the audience. Meanwhile, the actress is yet to sign her next film, however, there have been talks about her being a part of Satte Pe Satta remake.

Credits :Instagram

Read More