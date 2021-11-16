PHOTOS: Virat Kohli looks handsome in a white tee & black cap as he's SPOTTED in the city

Virat Kohli has been in the news ever since Ravi Shastri has said that he might step down from captaincy in other formats apart from T20. The Indian skipper had recently shared his decision to step down as captain from the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, as well as in the T20 format. Amidst this news, Virat and his lovely wife Anushka Sharma came back to the city and were papped with baby Vamika. After that today yet again the cricketer was spotted in a casual avatar in the city.