PHOTOS: When Deepika Padukone was snapped leaving Koko in Mumbai as October 2017 drug chats surface

Deepika Padukone along with Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha was spotted leaving a high-end restaurant named Koko in Mumbai's Lower Parel in October 2017.
26097 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone leaving Koko in October 2017.
The Bollywood drug nexus seems to simply get wider and bigger with every passing day. While last week, names of celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta cropped up, this week Deepika Padukone's name as reportedly come to the fore. As per reports, WhatsApp chats between Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash have been released by various channels in which the actress asks for 'hash'. 

The WhatsApp chats date back to October 28, 2017, when Deepika Padukone had stepped for a night out in the city. We went back in time and looked into our archives. Turns out, Deepika along with Siddharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha was spotted leaving a high-end restaurant named Koko in Mumbai's Lower Parel. 

In Deepika's reported WhatsApp chat with her manager Karishma, as 'K' and 'D', the actress specifically asked for 'hash' and not 'weed'. K goes on to ask the actress, "What time are you coming to Koko?" To this, Deepika replies, "1130/12ish." 

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos from October 2017: 

The actors were seen exiting the restaurant as they made their way to their respective cars. The night out was weeks before the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. During the time, Siddharth and Sonakshi were set to star together in Ittefaq which was also slated for a November release. 

