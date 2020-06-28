PHOTOS: When Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur played with Premier League legends in Mumbai

Back in 2014, Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur among others came together to play with Premier League legends. Check out photos below.

Bollywood and cricket is a much loved combination in India. There's nothing like some star attraction at cricket matches or parties. But many Bollywood stars are also massive football fans. And leading this list is , Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and among others. If you have been an ardent follower of Bollywood stars, you would also know that Ranbir Kapoor and many others come together every Sunday to play a game of football in the city. During this lockdown, the All Star FC has stayed away from the turf. And so, we decided to go back in time.

Back in 2014, these Bollywood actors namely Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur among others came together to play with Premier League legends. As part of an exhibition match during the Barclays Premier League 'Live' event, Bollywood actors showed their sharpest moves on the field against the greats such as Robbie Fowler, Lee Trundle, Emile Heskey and Peter Reid among others. Donning their black jerseys, Ranbir and Aditya were spotted on the field tackling the Premier League legends. Dino Morea, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabir Ahluwalia and choregorapher Caesar Gonsalves were also spotted.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in action on the field:

Ranbir Kapoor tackles Robbie Fowler, Liverpool legend, during an exhibition match

Lee Trundle, Swansea city legend, tackles Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor during an exhibition match

Ranbir Kapoor takes on then Mumbai City FC coach Peter Reid

Ranbir Kapoor and Emile Heskey, Leicester city legend, in action

