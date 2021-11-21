PHOTOS: Yami Gautam dolls up in elegant blue kurta set but her payals take the cake

Ever since Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has got married to director Aditya Dhar she has been trending. The actress has been treating her fans with lovely pictures. Every time she steps out the actress ensures to make head turns. Her married look is still fresh in the minds of the people. Her Instagram feed is filled with such beautiful looks. The actress was today spotted in the city in another beautiful ethnic wear. But what grabbed our attention is her anklet, popularly called Payal worn by married females.