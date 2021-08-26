PHOTOS: Yami Gautam pulls off an all black comfy yet stylish look as she gets papped at the airport

is not just known for her incredible performances but also for her fashion style. There is no denying to the fact that she makes heads turn whenever she heads out in the city. Yami has been in the headlines ever since she tied the knot with Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony in her hometown. The actress, lately, has been quite occupied with various projects in her kitty.

Yami was busy shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Lost’. It is an investigative thriller where Yami will be essaying the role of a crime reporter. Besides her, the film also features Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Rahul Khanna, Pia Bajpai, and Tushar Pandey. Yami wrapped up the project ‘Lost’ a while ago. Hours later after Yami made the announcement on social media about completing her project, the paparazzi spotted the gorgeous actress at Mumbai airport. The newly married was seen donning a comfy yet stylish all-black attire and teamed it up with black and white sliders. She also wore red bangles and carried her neck pillow as she arrived at the airport.

As Yami wrapped up 'Lost', earlier today, she took to Instagram and shared the news, as well as to articulate her experiences while working on the film. Sharing some pictures from the sets of the film, and with director Aniruddh Roy Chowdhury, Yami expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the team, especially Roy Chowdhury aka Tony Da. Yami’s caption read, “As I wrap up 'Lost' today, I reminisce the lovely moments I experienced while working on this special film with a big smile in my heart. A big thank you to the entire cast and crew of 'Lost', who as days went by, became part of this journey. My heartfelt gratitude to Tony da who is not only one of the most incredible directors I've worked with but also and amazing human being. A film like ‘Lost’ can only be directed by someone who has the purest intentions! We faced many challenges with the weather, the chaos of shooting at live locations, the battles of shooting at congested places in covid times... but we stuck together as a team & it was all worth it in the end.”