PIC: A sneak-peek into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s blissful ‘coffee mornings’

While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif aren't very active on social media, they make fans swoon over them every time they post a picture together. It isn't often that they post pictures together, but when they do, Vicky and Katrina's pictures go viral in no time at all! Last week, Katrina Kaif dropped a set of solo pictures of herself from her vacay to New York, in which she was seen posing in a lovely off-shoulder floral printed dress. The actress looked gorgeous, and many of her fans commented that they also wanted to see Vicky Kaushal's pictures with her! Much to her fans' delight, the actress has granted her fans' wishes. Katrina took to her Instagram on Friday to post a picture with Vicky, and gave a glimpse of their 'coffee mornings'.

Katrina Kaif shares pictures of her 'coffee mornings' with Vicky Kaushal

Today, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures. The first picture showed her striking a mushy pose with her hubby Vicky Kaushal. They are both seen posing close together, with coffee placed on the table in front of them. Vicky is seen in a grey t-shirt and a black cap, while Katrina looks gorgeous in a simple black sweatshirt. She is seen with her hair tied back in a bun. The next picture gives a glimpse of the coffee, and the venue they were at, while other pictures show delicious pancakes that they had. Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, "Coffee mornings ….. the best." Take a look at Katrina's post:

Nimrat Kaur reacted to Katrina's post and dropped a heart and an evil eye emoji. Meanwhile, one fan commented, "Nazar na Lage." A comment on the post read, "You are so happy and at peace so glad to see you like this all the love for you kk," while another fan wrote, "Tu hai to mujhe phir aur kya chahiye," the lyrics from Vicky's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. He has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

ALSO READ: Say goodbye to skinny jeans, Katrina Kaif's airport look in mom-fit denims and top will have you obsessed