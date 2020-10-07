PIC: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she has found an alternate career; Flaunts the tattoo drawn by her

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan took to her social media handle to share pictures and videos of the tattoos made by her recently.

’s daughter, theatre director Ira Khan recently made her first tattoo and has shared pictures and video of the same on her social media handle. In the latest post, Ira has thanked her friends for trusting her and joked that now she has an alternate career option. In the first post, Ira can be seen wearing a grey T-shirt paired with black track pants while sitting inside a tattoo studio and working on her design with utmost concentration. Also, she can be seen wearing a yellow face mask.

While sharing the picture of herself working on her own tattoo design, Ira wrote, “What?” followed by a series of emojis. After Ira posted the picture, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote in the comments “What are you doing!!!!” Gulshan Devaiah wrote “Careful with the axe.” In her next post, Ira shared a video and an image of a tattoo of an anchor. In the caption, she wrote, “Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career. #firsttime #tattoo #inker #inktober #artist #bucketlist #levelunlocked.”

Check out Ira Khan's latest posts here:

Recently, Ira Khan made her debut as a theatre director with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea, featuring Hazel Keech in the lead role. According to the Hindustan Times report, earlier Ira told that she has always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than being in front of it. She has never felt the inclination to act.

Also Read: Forget Aamir Khan, daughter Ira Khan is here to dole out mid week motivation as she pulls off a handstand; PIC

Credits :Ira Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×