PIC: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan treats fans with a late night selfie, seeks suggestion on THIS topic

’s daughter with his ex-wife Reena, Ira Khan has become a huge sensation in the world of social media even before she has received a launch film in Bollywood. Over the years, Ira has come to be known as a person who speaks freely about issues from battling with depression to taking care of the environment. The star kid is quite active on social media and likes to keep her fans updated all the time.

During the wee hours on August 18, Ira Khan took to her Instagram and dropped a selfie for her fans. Ira looked for her fans’ suggestions as she was confused about her glasses. “Should I get anti-glare glasses because glasses make me look cool?” asked Ira. Wondering what her fans suggested? 31 per cent voted against it, while 69 per cent said Yes. Ira often shares her thoughts with fans and followers. In her previous post, she dropped an adorable selfie to wish her fans a ‘good night’.Recently, Ira Khan visited Kaza with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The star kid shared glimpses from the beautiful hilly region.

Ira and Nupur share a close bond with each other and often share loved-up pictures on the photo-sharing application. The duo made their relationship official in February this year during Valentine's week. Ira shared several photos with Nupur and said, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.” A few years back, Ira made her debut as a theatre director. She directed the play Euripides’ Medea with Hazel Keech in the lead.