PIC: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opts for a 'crafty' way to express her love for beau Nupur Shikhare

The most festive month of the year is upon us. Often with a festive mood, we express our love and gratitude for our loved ones. It seems Aamir Khan’s daughter went down this road as she took to her Instagram today to share a cute hand-made collage with her lover Nupur Shikhare. Time and again, the cute, young couple goes viral for their cute PDA on social media which makes the audience go ‘aww’! This time, Ira went all out to appreciate Nupur in her own unique way.

In the pic that Ira shared, we could see her super adorable and full-of-love craftwork- a collage of some beautiful memories of the duo as a couple. She put the collage inside a handmade frame that had cute hearts all over it. She aptly put a sticker on the story that read ‘Let’s get crafty’ and also wrote ‘Down time.’ The whole story was quite wholesome, with the pictures in the collage being super precious and love-dove. You could also see all the stationery lying around behind her proud craftwork.

Check the story HERE:

Since the time they made their relationship official earlier this year, Ira and Nupur are known to make headlines with their sweet pictures. Just a while back, their cute Diwali pictures were the talk of the town. Ira shared some gorgeous pictures with Nupur and his mum, all decked up in traditional attires. Fans were super happy to see the clicks and showered the family with compliments and wishes for Diwali.

