PIC: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira REVEALS little brother Azad was excited about THIS at her wedding with Nupur Shikhare

This year started with a star-studded wedding of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter, Ira Khan, to the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare. The couple registered their marriage in Mumbai on January 3, soon after which they flew to Udaipur to host their guests at a lavish wedding celebration.

On returning, the family also hosted a grand wedding reception for Aamir’s B-town buddies. A while ago, she dropped an adorable picture with her step-brother Azad Rao Khan, revealing what he was most excited about at her wedding.

Ira Khan says Azad Rao Khan was excited about the robes at her wedding with Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s son Azad Rao Khan shared a lovely and warm relationship with his step-siblings Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. Even at her wedding with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, they enjoyed the most and ensured the bride had a wonderful and memorable family time.

A while ago, she took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable image with her little brother. In the photo from her wedding ceremony, she looked pretty in her white wedding gown. Giving her a warm hug was Azad, who wore a black satin gown that read, "Brother of the bride." Sharing the image, she penned, "The only person who was as excited about the robes as I was. Great minds think alike."

Soon after, her husband Nupur was quick to comment a love-struck and heart emoji on the image. On June 3, he also posted unseen photos of their pajama party. While he can be seen wearing a short white kurta with a lungi, his bride channelized a diva and dressed up as a celebrity. He wrote in the captions, “Gavthi babu aur Gori mem. P.S. doubt the apt song.”

Imran Khan responds to the user who tagged Ira Khan’s podcast, ‘Elite’

When Ira’s podcast on mental health dropped last month, a user stated that it’s ‘made by and for the elites’. Her uncle, Imran Khan, was quick to take a stand and called out the user. The actor wrote on Instagram stories, “Here’s a message I received from a woman who actually watched the episode. I wish we could find a way to add to the conversation without tearing each other.”

The Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola actor is all set to make his comeback to showbiz.

