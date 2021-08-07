PIC: Is Abhishek Bachchan beginning a new project? Amitabh & Shweta Bachchan wish him luck

On Friday, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and dropped an UBER cool selfie. The Guru actor keeps treating his fans with pictures and interesting posts every now and then. In the latest post, Abhishek could be seen donning a graphic hoodie with silver shades. The actor can be seen taking proper COVID care in the selfie. Posting the selfie on the photo-sharing application, the star hinted about a new project. While he did not reveal anything, the actor asked for the best wishes from his fans and followers.

“Let's go! Onto the next one! Need your best wishes. Also remember, whenever you step out WEAR YOUR MASK!! #maskup #staysafe @lovepangolin (sic),” wrote Abhishek along with the picture. In no time, father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan reacted to the post. Big B said, “Proud of you and your new individual initiative .. my prayers,” while sister Shweta commented, “All the best G”. Curious about the caption, many fans and followers kept wondering about what the actor is upto. Besides them, Dabboo Ratnani and Anand Ahuja also commented on Abhishek’s post. Dabboo dropped a heart emoji and Anand wrote, "URWERK."

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in The Big Bull. The film was released on April 8 on the OTT platform. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, it also featured Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla. Now, the actor will soon be seen in Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s Bob Biswas. The film is a spin-off of superhit film Kahaani starring Vidya Balan.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan produced Bob Biswas featuring Abhishek Bachchan to release in Summer 2021