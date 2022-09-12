PIC: Abhishek Bachchan surprises dad Amitabh Bachchan by visiting him on set, says ‘Some things never change’

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan share a great bond, and they are often shelling out major father-son goals through their posts on Instagram. A few weeks ago, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post in which he called Abhishek his ‘ultimate pride and joy’. Now, Abhishek Bachchan has shared the most adorable picture on his social media, as he surprised Amitabh Bachchan by visiting him on set. He also shared a major throwback picture with Big B from years ago, revealing that surprise visits to meet Amitabh Bachchan on sets will always remain one of his favourite things.

The Instagram post shared by Abhishek Bachchan shows a collage of two pictures- the first one being a throwback black-and-white picture, while the second photo is a recent one. The throwback picture shows a young Amitabh Bachchan reading out something to Abhishek Bachchan. Meanwhile, the picture on the right is from Abhishek’s recent visit to Amitabh Bachchan’s set, and it shows Big B sitting on a chair, while Abhishek stands behind him. The two seem engrossed in a conversation. Boman Irani can also be seen in the background. Sharing the picture, Abhishek penned a short but heartfelt note that read, “Some things never change! Well I guess apart from height and facial hair. Surprise visits to his set will always be one of my most favourite things to do.@amitabhbachchan.”