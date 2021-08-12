PIC: After Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar joins hands with Jackky Bhagnani yet again for ‘Cinderella’

’s upcoming release ‘Bell Bottom’ is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment. Bell Bottom is set in the ’80s and the spy thriller will hit the cinemas on 19 August. and the rest of the star cast including Vaani Kapoor, , and Lara Dutta are promoting the film currently. Although cinemas in several states of the country are closed currently, producers have decided to release the film theatrically. Bell Bottom marks the first major Hindi motion picture to hit the cinemas after the second wave of COVID 19.

Production house Pooja Entertainment confirmed a new collaboration with Akshay Kumar. The caption read, “@akshaykumar and #PoojaEntertainment join hands once again after #BellBottom for their next.” In a recent chat with us, Akshay Kumar confirmed that he is working on the next project with Jackky Bhagnani titled Cinderella. Speaking about the film, Akshay said, “It’s a psycho-thriller and I’m not the Cinderella, that’s all I can say”. To pull the audience in the theaters after a while, makers have decided to release Bell Bottom in 3D. This will mark Akshay’s second film to be released in the format after Rajinikanth led ‘2.0’.

Take a look at the post:

Akshay Kumar has nearly 10 films lined up either waiting to get a release or go into production. Speaking about managing the group, Akshay said, “I don’t know why people think it’s not achievable. It is possible - I have to do 4 films a year, per film I take 40 days so it’s 160 days. You have 205 more days left where you can do ads, go on a holiday with your family for a month, host reality shows, and another 52 days you can take off on Sundays. It’s pretty easy. 365 days and 24 hours a day, you can do so much!”.

