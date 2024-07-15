PIC: After Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul and Ahan seek blessings at Kuttaru Koragajja temple in Mangaluru

On July 14, Katrina Kaif was spotted visiting the Kuttaru Koragajjana temple in Mangaluru and a picture of the actress went viral on social media. Now, the power couple, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty also visited the temple along with Ahan Shetty.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty visit Kuttaru Koragajjana temple

A fan club of the cricketer KL Rahul shared a picture of him and his wife Athiya Shetty taking blessings from the Kuttaru Koragajjana temple in Mangaluru. They were accompanied by Ahan Shetty. On the other hand, PTI also shared a video of the trio offering prayers at the temple on July 14.

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif also visits Swamy Koragajja Aadisthala

After attending the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Katrina Kaif was spotted sitting in the office of Swamy Koragajja Aadisthala in Kuthar to seek blessings from Swamy Koragajja. In the viral photo, the Tiger 3 actress opted for a simple and significant look in an all-white traditional suit. The actress kept her hair open and carried a no-make-up look while she was seen immersed in a conversation with an official.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Athiya also attended the grand wedding in Mumbai with their families. They looked gorgeous in ethnic traditional attires.

Athiya Shetty drops vacation pictures with hubby KL Rahul

A few days ago, Athiya Shetty shared a series of pictures and videos from her vacation in Mallorca, Spain, with her husband KL Rahul. The first image shows Mallorca from a hilltop. In the second picture, Shetty can be seen posing in the streets of Spain wearing a cute blue and white outfit.

Advertisement

The third picture shows a street in Spain, and the next image is a video where Athiya gives a glimpse of their mouth-watering meal. The other pictures also gave a peak into the couple's vacation moments. Athiya captioned the post, "The bluest of bluess"

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023. The couple married in an intimate ceremony at Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in the attendance of the couple's close friends and family.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif seeks blessings from Swamy Koragajja after attending Anant-Radhika’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal; PIC goes viral