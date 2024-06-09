PIC: Agastya Nanda shows excitement for his movie Ikkis co-starring Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat in unique way

Agastya Nanda played one of the youngsters in Zoya Akhtar’s teen-drama film The Archies. After sharing the screen with his besties from B-town, he is now excited to headline Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, co-starring Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The young actor recently dropped a new picture that has a close reference to his upcoming movie. Check it out!

Agastya Nanda teases fans with a glimpse of his upcoming movie Ikkis

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has decided to follow in his footsteps and has picked up acting as his career. Soon after working with newbies like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in The Archies, he started shooting for his next project titled Ikkis.

As the film inches towards its big release, the actor expressed his excitement by sharing a new photo on his Instagram handle. The image shows the actor, donning a white blazer, sitting on a brown chair that has ‘21’ written on it. The number translates to Ikkis in Hindi which is the title of Sriram Raghavan's film, co-starring Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Take a look:

For the unversed, the biographical film is based on the life of the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal. It will also be Agastya’s debut on the big screen after the OTT film directed by Zoya Akhtar.

It was earlier reported that Varun Dhawan was playing the lead in the war film. But in 2022 it was announced that he has been replaced by Nanda. Talking about it, director Raghavan told PTI, “Initially, it had Varun Dhawan, and then after the pandemic, we had a chat about how he won’t suit (the part).”

Soon after he was given the part, Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son started prepping for the role. While talking to Film Companion, he said he has ‘maybe 5% of what that army life is like’ since he has been to a boarding school.

Nanda added, “The passion and the drive to do justice to them are to the roof. I really don’t want to let them down because it’s beautiful what they do for us, and it is so selfless. It is the biggest responsibility.” Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, the movie went on floors earlier this year.

