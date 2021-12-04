PIC: Ahead of wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel arrives in India

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is the talk of the town. According to several reports, the wedding will take place over a period of four days at Six Senses resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. As per a report in ETimes, the guests at the wedding have all been given a secret code to enter the premises. No guest will be allowed to use their phones at the wedding and won’t be allowed to photograph or take videos of the celebration. District collector of Sawai Madhopur reportedly held an administrative meeting on Friday to decipher the law and order situation during the wedding.

Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel took to Instagram stories and shared a picture with a caption about being in India. He wrote on the picture, “India feeds the soul; debauchery in a different environment”. As per a report by ETimes, Katrina Kaif is getting custom-made shoes for her wedding. A source told the news portal that Katrina along with her entire family and relatives will be wearing shoes from a luxurious brand Joy. Reportedly shortlisted shoes will be taken to Katrina’s home for trial from the custom-made shoe shop at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Katrina’s close friend Anaita Shroff Adajania was spotted by the members of the paparazzi upon reaching the actress’s residence for the wedding preparations. The wedding functions are believed to begin on 7 December with sangeet followed up by Mehendi on 8th and the wedding on 9th.

