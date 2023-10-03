PIC: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya pose with Kendall Jenner at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a beloved and celebrated star known for her stunning looks, acting talent, and charming personality, recently made a stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week, captivating the audience with her grace and glamour along with a lineup of famous international celebrities. After a video of Aishwarya grooving along with supermodel Kendall Jenner became viral, now, a picture of Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya posing for a selfie is generating quite a buzz on social media.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya pose with Kendall Jenner

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Paris Fashion Week with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Photos and videos from the event have been shared widely. One particular photo of Aishwarya and Aaradhya posing with Kendall Jenner has become very popular on the internet. The picture shows Kendall Jenner wearing a shimmery silver metallic gown and smiling for the camera. She stood next to Aaradhya and held her, while Aishwarya took the photo. Aishwarya was dressed in a dazzling brown and golden sequin gown with a see-through cape, paired with golden heels, diamond rings, and earrings, while her daughter Aaradhya donned a black dress. HAVE A LOOK:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grooved along with Kendall Jenner

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wowed everyone with her beauty at the Paris Fashion Week held recently. Many famous celebrities and beauty queens, including Kendall Jenner, walked the ramp at the event. In a viral video, Aishwarya and Kendall can be seen sharing a joyful moment as they grooved along with each other on the ramp after the show. HAVE A LOOK:

Abhishek Bachchan appreciates his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Even though Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a well-known public figure, she is equally impressive in her role as a loving and devoted wife. In a previous interview with Humans of Bombay, her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, openly expressed his profound admiration for her and recognized her selfless dedication to managing their home. Abhishek said, “Sometimes, unfortunately, you know you’re so consumed at work that you don’t get to spend as much time as you’d want. So back home, you know, Aishwarya does all the heavy lifting and I love her and thank her for that, and she does it so selflessly and she just does a great job, so you know, I’m eternally grateful.”

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, also had her debut at the Paris Fashion Week. Her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, attended her show to show their support and encouragement. Shweta shared several pictures from their time in the city of love and expressed immense pride in her daughter.

