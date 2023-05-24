PIC: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya bake a special cake to celebrate Vrinda Rai's birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently made heads turn at Cannes 2023 with her striking appearance, shared a glimpse of her mother Vrinda Rai's birthday celebration on Tuesday night. She took to social media and shared a beautiful picture with her mom and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actress is often seen celebrating special occasions with her mom. Aishwarya also penned a sweet birthday note for her mom.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her mom Vrinda Rai's birthday

In the picture, the ethereal beauty is seen sporting a denim shirt while her mother wore a pastel green and yellow-hued shirt. Aaradhya, on the other hand, is seen wearing a white summery dress. The trio looks all things gorgeous as they posed for the picture-perfect frame. The picture even featured a photo frame of Aishwarya's late father. It seems like Aishwarya and Aaradhya baked a cake for the birthday girl. It is decorated with colourful gems.

Along with the picture, Aishwarya wrote, "DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY- DODDAAA. HAPPY BIRTHDAY and LOVE YOU. GOD BLESS YOU ALWAYS WITH MUCH HAPPINESS, PEACE, BEST HEALTH, JOY, BLISS, LOVE AND ALL HIS TRUEST BLESSINGS." Have a look:

Fans were seen showering love on them. A fan wrote, "Three beauties in one frame." Another fan wrote, "Beautiful. Moms are special."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya recently spoke about Aaradhya's experience at Cannes 2023. The star kid is seen accompanying her mother every year at the prestigious film festival. While speaking to Film Companion, Aishwarya revealed that her daughter is a lot like her. She called Aaradhya 'people’s people'. She said, "It's really about being together and it's familiar to her. She knows everybody here. It's really about reuniting with friends and coming back to Cannes. It's an experience that is so familiar to her. She is a lot like me in that sense like we are people’s people. So, it begins with that. She loves the place, she loves the vibe. She gets the fact that this is really a film festival. It’s really about the world of cinema. It's wonderful to see in our kids that there is that respect, there is that recognition of this amazing world of cinema and I’m sure it's all getting soaked in."

On the work front, Aishwarya was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 2. The actress is yet to announce her next film.

