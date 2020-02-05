THIS PIC of Aishwarya Rai, Big B, Jaya & Aaradhya as they celebrate Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday SCREAMS LOVE

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 44th birthday today and wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to post a sweet birthday note for him. Take a look!

Today, as Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 44th birthday, wifey took to social media to wish her hubby. In the photos, Amitabh Bachchan, , and Aishwarya are seen posing with the birthday boy before he cuts the massive cake. In the photo, the Bachchan are casually dressed and alongside the photo, Aish wrote, ‘Always’, and to this, Abhishek left a lot of heart emoticons. In another photo which is a selfie of Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhaya, Aish wrote, “Happy birthday Papa…”

A few days back, Abhishek Bachchan began the shooting of his upcoming Netflix film Bob Biswas and in order to announce the same, the Bunty Aur Babli actor shared a photo from the sets of the film and in the photo, we can only see Abhishek’s eyes while his face is covered with the clapboard which has the film’s name for the shot. , who is producing the film, responded to the post saying he was having major FOMO (Fear of Missing out). “Lights. Camera. Nomoshkar! Shoot day one. #BobBiswas Here we go!! @IChitrangda @ghosh09 @iamsrk Produced by @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt #BoundScript,”

For all those who don’t know, the film is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, and Bob Biswas is touted to be a spin-off from Sujoy Ghosh’s film, Kahaani where Bob Biswas was a cold-blooded murderer. Apart from this, Junior Bachchan will also be seen in The Big Bull, which is reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scams of 1992, and the film is being co-produced by . On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan co-starring Vicky Kaushal and . Yesterday, the Bachchans were papped at the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, and in the photos, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in an embroidered ivory anarkali by designer labels Falguni Shane Peacock while Aaradhya looked adorable in a red-and-silver gown. As for wifey Aishwarya, she was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Anurag Kashyap's film Gulab Jamun.

