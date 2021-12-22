PIC: Ajay Devgn's fan gets his autograph tattooed on her hand as she gets a chance to meet him after two years

Ajay Devgn, an iconic actor, and director has a huge fan base from all over the world. His fans are extremely loyal and love him to bits. On 19th December, Ajay held a meet-up with his fans after almost two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. One of his female fans got super emotional and after meeting him got his autograph tattooed on her hand.

The Singham actor was immensely content and grateful for meeting his fans after more than two years. He even tweeted a pic from his meet-up and penned down a sweet thank you note. He wrote, "I know the last 2 years have been tough…thank you all for coming from different parts of the country. Forever grateful for your love & support.” A celebrity who shows his consistent love and respect for his fans is the one that ought to be celebrated!

Check Ajay's tweet:

I know the last 2 years have been tough…thank you all for coming from different parts of the country. Forever grateful for your love & support pic.twitter.com/SiZRkAE0eQ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 19, 2021

Fans gathered from all over the nation in order to have a chance to meet their idol. A lot of fans were lucky to click pictures with him and get his autograph. Following her meeting with him, one of his admirers got his autograph tattooed on her hand. The female fan posted images to her Twitter account and also wrote an emotional message.

The tweet read, "the last two years were really tough in every aspect. But as a fan, i would say it was hard being able see @ajaydevgn from a far as well. After those two years, i was able to go to Mumbai and ofcourse i wanted it to be special, so is what i did, got a tattoo of his autograph!"

Check Ajay's fan's tweet:

the last two years were really tough in every aspect. But as a fan, i would say it was hard being able see @ajaydevgn from a far as well. After those two years, i was able to to go to Mumbai and ofcourse i wanted it to be special, so is what i did, got a tatto of his autograph! pic.twitter.com/SILJjYyYvC — Sarika Gupta (@SarikaGupta1980) December 20, 2021

