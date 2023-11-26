PIC: Akshay Kumar shares fitness routine with Indian wooden club; recalls his father practicing with Mudgal

Akshay Kumar has been on a roll this year with multiple film releases, including Mission Raniganj and OMG 2, among others. Despite his busy schedule in the film industry, he remains dedicated to maintaining his fitness and health. Recently, Akshay provided a sneak peek into his fitness routine, sharing that he practices with a Mudgal, the same way his father used to do.

Akshay Kumar shares picture of practicing with Mudgal

On Sunday, November 26, Akshay Kumar treated his Instagram followers to a shirtless picture of himself, standing proudly in front of a wooden club. In the caption, Akshay revealed that he learned this fitness practice from his father and has incorporated it into his daily routine.

He shared, “My father used to practice with it and watching him made me fall in love with a Mudgal. For years now, I swing my way to fitness everyday with this 6.5Kg traditional Indian wooden club. Beats everything (not everyone)… Try it!”

Have a look!

Akshay Kumar’s first look as Sooryavanshi unveiled from Singham Again

Earlier this month, the first look of Akshay Kumar from the upcoming movie Singham Again was unveiled. Set in the cop universe and directed by Rohit Shetty, Akshay will reprise his role as Veer Sooryavanshi. The powerful glimpse showcased Akshay jumping out of a helicopter armed with guns, setting the tone for an action-packed narrative.

Akshay, in his caption, brought a touch of excitement and anticipation, exclaiming, "‘Aila re aila, #Sooryavanshi aila’ Time for ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi’s entry. Are you ready? #SinghamAgain."

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar's last venture was the survival thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, alongside Parineeti Chopra. Beyond Singham Again, Akshay's future lineup is brimming with exciting projects.

He's teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for Sky Force, a film centered around India's first airstrike, slated for release on October 2, 2024. Akshay is set to share the screen with Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar's action-packed entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Additionally, he's gearing up for the comedy Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment in the Welcome franchise.

ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar on reuniting with Raveena Tandon after 20 years; ‘We’ve done maximum…’