PIC: Akshay Kumar's first look from his new film gets LEAKED; Actor dons a turban and glasses

Akshay Kumar is an actor that needs no introduction. The actor began his career in 1991 with Saugandh and his first commercial success came with the action thriller film, Khiladi. He is one of the most successful actors in the industry today and has been ruling the industry for several decades now. The Sooryavanshi actor has delivered several blockbuster movies and is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and also has an interesting line-up of films ahead.

Now, the first look of Kumar's upcoming film has been leaked on social media. Reportedly, he is set to don the role of a Sikh character on the big screen and the film is inspired by real life. According to the latest reports, the story of the flick revolves around Amritsar-based mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 65 miners during the 1989 coal mine collapse in the Raniganj disaster. In the first look, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor is seen standing in the field in Yorkshire, England.

Check out Akshay Kumar's FIRST look:

