PIC: Alia Bhatt is all sun and shine as she starts week on a bright note; Priyanka Chopra remarks 'beautiful'.

Alia Bhatt has been making headlines for multiple reasons. While her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor tops the list, Alia is also making noise for either her strong performances or her Hollywood debut. Meanwhile, on Monday, the actress began the week on a bright and positive note as she dropped a sunkissed photo.

Flaunting her light brown eyes, Alia looked stunning in this new shot. In the portrait, Alia can be seen holding a bunch of yellow flowers which match her yellow tank top. With the sunlight falling perfectly on her face, Alia posed for the camera which captured her in her true beauty. Sharing the image, Alia did not caption it but only posted a duck emoji.

The hues of yellow in the photo definitely makes for an aesthetic photo. Fans also aptly called Alia "sunshine" and "cutie". Whereas, Priyanka Chopra, who will soon be working with Alia in Jee Le Zaraa, called the actress and her picture "beautiful". Take a look at Alia's Monday post:

While Alia was seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR most recently, the actress will also be making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot.

On the personal front, Alia is all set to marry Ranbir Kapoor this month. The couple have been waiting for quite some time to tie the knot and looks like the date is inching closer. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that they will be getting married at Ranbir's family home in Mumbai's suburbs Chembur.

