PIC: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Diwali post marriage with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan

Bollywood's power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first baby soon. The duo got married in April this year and they announced their pregnancy in June. Ahead of their baby's arrival, Alia and Ranbir were seen celebrating their first Diwali after the wedding with the family. On the occasion of Diwali, Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share a glimpse of her celebration with the parents-to-be.

On Monday evening, Neetu Kapoor , who is quite active on social media, took to Instagram and shared a happy family picture. The picture featured herself, Ranbir, Alia, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. Ranbir is seen donning a black kurta featuring golden embroidery. While Alia is seen wearing a pink traditional outfit. The pregnancy glow on her face is making her look so beautiful. The happy selfie is clicked by Ranbir. Sharing the picture with fans, Neetu wrote, "Happy Diwali." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was seen dropping red heart emojis. Even fans couldn't stop gushing over Alia and Ranbir. One of the fans commented, "Perfect family picture...happy diwali." Another fan commented, "Mubarkan saasu maa n bahurani ki pehli diwali."

Personal front

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Kapoor family has enrolled Alia's name at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon. She is expected to deliver her baby anytime in November end or December first week.

Work front

Alia and Ranbir are currently enjoying the glorious success of Brahmastra. After storming the box office, the film is slated to release on OTT soon. Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa. Ranbir has Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor, and Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.