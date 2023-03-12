PIC: Alia Bhatt congratulates hubby Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor for the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Alia Bhatt, who was busy shooting for her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir recently, has shared her review of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. After returning back to Mumbai, it looks like the actress got a chance to watch the film and she is mighty impressed by the Luv Ranjan directorial. On Sunday evening, Alia took to social media and cheered for the entire team.

Alia Bhatt is all praise for husband Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Alia shared a cute selfie in which she is seen sporting a white t-shirt with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar written on it. She looks absolutely stunning in her no-makeup selfie. Along with the picture, Alia praised the 'sweetest jhoothi' Shraddha and 'cutest makkaar' Ranbir for their solid performances in the film. She congratulated the entire team for a positive response from the audience.

Alia's post read, "Such a LUV-LY time at movies with possibly the sweetest jhoothi and the cutest makkaar @luv_films @shraddhakapoor Congratulations you guys." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, fans were seen dropping red heart emojis. Others were seen calling her a 'cutie'. Meanwhile, the audience has been loving Ranbir's lover boy avatar in the film. They are even impressed by his and Shraddha's on-screen chemistry. The duo collaborated for the first time. The film has been performing well at the box office.

Work front

Alia wrapped up the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's song recently in Kashmir. She took her daughter Raha along with her since Ranbir was also busy promoting his film. The film stars Ranveer Singh in a key role and it is slated to release on 28th July. Next, she has Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline. This year, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

