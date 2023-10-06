PIC: Alia Bhatt extends 'only love' to fans after completing 80 million followers on Instagram

Alia Bhatt continues to add to her list of achievements. From delivering a series of successful films to making her Hollywood debut and winning a National Award, the actress has now reached a new milestone by hitting 80 million followers on her Instagram. It's a testament to her widespread popularity and the connection she shares with her vast fan base. Alia has firmly established her social media presence, and in response to this achievement, she expressed her gratitude and love to the fans who have played a crucial role in helping her reach this significant milestone.

Alia Bhatt shows love to fans after achieving 80 million Instagram followers

On Friday, October 6, Alia Bhatt expressed her gratitude to her fans on her Instagram Stories after reaching the milestone of 80 million followers. She shared an unseen picture of herself making a heart gesture, and in the caption, she wrote, “Onlyyy love #80.” Have a look:

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra

Alia Bhatt has embarked on a new cinematic journey with her upcoming movie titled Jigra. The actress shared glimpses from her first day on set on Instagram, captioning the post with, “& we're rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd .. love TEAM JIGRA.”

Directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is slated to hit the big screens on September 27, 2024. The movie was announced with an intriguing video which has already created immense excitement among fans.

Alia has been making significant strides in her professional endeavors. Her recent movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh became the highest-grossing Bollywood romcom worldwide. Furthermore, Alia received the prestigious Best Actress honor at the National Film Awards for her outstanding performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Fans can anticipate her reunion with the master director for his upcoming project Baiju Bawra. Additionally, Alia is set to feature in a solo film within Aditya Chopra's spy universe, as initially revealed by Pinkvilla.

