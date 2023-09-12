PIC: Alia Bhatt flashes a cute smile as Ranbir Kapoor and she pose for an uber cool selfie with fan in NYC

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Their PDA moments never go unnoticed by their fans and followers. The couple loves to keep their personal lives low-key even though they have a huge fan following on social media. Currently, Alia and Ranbir are enjoying their time vacationing in New York City with their daughter Raha Kapoor. Several pictures and videos of the couple posing for selfies with their fans in the city keep coming every now and then from their fan clubs as well as paparazzi. Now one more picture of the couple posing for a selfie with a fan was shared by a fan club.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for selfie with a fan in NYC

A fan club of Ranbir Kapoor named 'RanbirIsLife' shared a picture of Ranbir and his wife and actress Alia Bhatt on X (formerly Twitter). In the picture, the couple can be seen posing adorably for a selfie with a fan in the street of NYC.

The picture shows Alia flashing a cute smile while posing with Ranbir and the fan. The actress wore a cool white outfit and the Brahmastra actor sported a pink-colored hoodie and wore a bucket hat. Have a look:

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was seen clicking selfies with a fan while signing autographs for her. Not only this but the couple was once seen posing with a group of fans on the streets of the city and the picture went viral on social media.

Speaking about Brahmastra Part 2, Ayan Mukerji recently unveiled the early concept art for the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt sequel.

Taking to his Instagram, Ayan shared a video clip, which is a compilation of the early concept artwork for Brahmastra parts 2 and 3. He wrote, "RAHMĀSTRA - PART TWO: DEV Early Concept Art Work Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's work fronts

Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has Vasan Bala's action thriller and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra in the pipeline. She was last seen in Heart of Stone, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

