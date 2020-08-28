PIC: Alia Bhatt hopes ‘shadows will fall behind’ as she keeps her head towards sunshine before Sadak 2 release

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself ahead of the release of her film Sadak 2. The gorgeous star’s hopeful caption is what grabbed everyone’s attention.

Actress has been spending time with her sister Shaheen Bhatt amid the lockdown and recently, the two have been sharing stunning pictures on social media while they spend time amid nature. Ahead of Sadak 2 release, Alia dropped a stunning sunkissed photo on her Instagram handle and left everyone in awe. The gorgeous star’s caption, however, stole all the attention as it showed that she was hopeful. Alia’s film Sadak 2 has been under the scanner on social media recently.

Taking to social media, Alia dropped a gorgeous photo in which she is seen clad in an oversized white shirt with a V neck. With her hair left loose, Alia is seen getting caught in the frame candidly as she was standing by the pool and soaking in the sun. Her pretty photo went viral on social media and fans could not get enough of her flawless skin. However, it was Alia’s thoughtful caption that left netizens in complete awe of her.

Alia wrote, “keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you.” Several fans in the comments were left mesmerised by Alia’s sun kissed photo and showered her with compliments.

Alia’s film, Sadak also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The film is a sequel to the 1991 film starring Sanjay and Pooja. The film also has Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover and others as a part of the cast. The music is being loved and songs like Ishq Kamaal and others have been liked by fans. The film is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and is slated to release on August 28 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

