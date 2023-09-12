PIC: Alia Bhatt is a happy kid as she grabs selfie with a rainbow on NYC vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her romantic comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and co-starring Ranveer Singh. She has also made her Hollywood debut in the film Heart of Stone, featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Taking a well-deserved break, the actress is spending quality time with her family. Currently, Alia is on vacation in New York, United States, accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha. Recently, Alia shared an endearing selfie featuring a stunning rainbow in the background, which drew admiration from her fans for her charm and beauty.

Alia Bhatt is all smiles posing with a rainbow on her NYC vacation

On Tuesday, September 12, Alia Bhatt shared an adorable picture on her Instagram account. The photo captures her leaning out of the window of her black car while attempting to take a selfie with a vibrant rainbow visible in the cloudy sky behind her. Alia wore a white t-shirt and hoop earrings, with her hair down and sported a natural, minimal makeup look, complemented by her radiant smile. In the caption, she wrote, "somewhere over the rainbowwwww," adding a touch of playfulness to the moment. Have a look:

Fan reactions to Alia Bhatt’s new photo from vacation

Fans adored Alia's joyful picture and quickly filled the comments section with love and affection. One person called her "such a baby," while another commented, "you're the rainbow of our lives." A fan expressed, "The rainbow still isn't as pretty as you are," and another user simply said, "My lovely Aliaaa." Many fans used heart and rainbow emojis to express their admiration. Even Alia's mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and Thai actress Davika Hoorne joined in to show their love for the Raazi actress.

Previously, Alia and Ranbir attended a match at the US Open Tennis Championships, where they graciously posed for photos with fans. The event also featured Hollywood celebrities Madelyn Cline and Charlize Theron.

On the work front, Alia has an illustrious lineup of projects and brand endorsements. She is expected to begin shooting for her upcoming ventures after returning from her holiday. Alia is reported to feature in Vasan Bala's prison break thriller and will also lead a solo film in Aditya Chopra's spy universe.

